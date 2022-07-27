WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rohrig Financial started over one year ago, and they are now ready to welcome new clients through the doors of their beautiful new location on National Road.

They want to let people know that they are ready and open for business.

They cut the ribbon, unveiling their home in the 1869 building that owner, Shawn Rohrig, says just feels like a financial firm with historic architecture and feel.

Rohrig Financial unveiled their BEAUTIFUL new home on National Road with a ribbon cutting ceremony today!✂️🎀 Owner, Shawn Rohrig, wants everyone to know that they are here and ready to help you!



More tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/hEW7RlhoHr — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) July 27, 2022

Shawn also says that with today’s economy, he wants people to know where they are financially, to feel secure, and to continue making plans for clients to reach their goals.

“I want them to feel that when they walk into the door, that they are with a firm that makes a lot of sense. They are with a firm that they believe that their money is being taken care of because I think that’s what matters. They want to feel that they are secure in what they are.” Shawn Rohrig – Owner and Financial Planner at Rohrig Financial

Rohrig Financial does take walk-ins, and their mission is to get to know and understand clients’ needs, wants, and long-term goals. They want to help develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that’s designed to address individual situations.

Rohrig Financial is located in Echo Manor on National Road, and they are eager to welcome new clients to their facility.