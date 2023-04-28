WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Roll out the red carpet because here come a group of rising stars!

Fifth graders at Woodsdale Elementary have been learning all about what it takes to produce an opera.

For weeks, they’ve taken online classes through a course called “Operatronics” with members of a New York opera in everything from singing to set design.

Not only did some students prepare to sing and perform, but others created sets and backgrounds for the occasion.

“We’ve been singing in German lately. We’ve been doing a lot of plays and acts and I’m glad to be with this group of girls in chorus.” Maggie, 5th Grade Student, Woodsdale Elementary

These students, with the help of their teachers, taped performances and sent those clips to the opera company.

They were edited with the professional actors so it appears the students are working with the pros.

“We’ve worked about 10-weeks on the opera on online classes. We learned and memorized how to sing in German and the red carpet is to reward us for our hard work.” Lyla, 5th Grade Student, Woodsdale Elementary

After getting the celebrity treatment on the red carpet, complete with paparazzi photos, students and their families viewed the world premiere of the video.

It included parts of the opera Hansel and Gretel.