Rotriga Family continues spreading awareness as Hines remains cancer free

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — We’ve been watching a 9-year-old who still shows no evidence of Neuroblastoma, he fought years ago, grow up.

Childhood Cancer touches the lives of 43 kids in the US in one day — Hines Rotriga being one of them. It all dates back to Christmas of 2013 when he was first diagnosed.

“It can be very rough on a family.” Debbie Rotriga, mother

Debbie Rotriga is Hines’ mother. She is taking us back to the day her family first learned the tough news… that her son has Neuroblastoma. He was just a toddler.

“Just watching your child going through the different things that they go through from being sick and then one minute, they’re fine. Then they want to play, and yet they don’t feel like it.” Debbie Rotriga, mother

Present day Hines is 9-years-old and showing no evidence of disease for five-years-straight.

Meanwhile there’s been a lot of treatments he’s undergone. That is something that Debbie says can be harsh and expensive.

“For other families, I just want you to know there is hope.” Debbie Rotriga, mother

In the world, Hines Rotriga is one of 300,000 kids and adolescents that have been diagnosed with cancer a year. Childhood cancer is also the leading cause of death by disease for kids younger than 14.

But organizations like The Jack Strong Foundation could help.

The family says Hines is living a normal life, and they’re thankful for all the support.