Roxby Development showcases rehabilitation projects in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A number of historic buildings in the Friendly City are in undergoing an amazing transformation thanks to the efforts of the Roxby Development Group, which made some major investments throughout the city.

On Tuesday the development group hosted the Wheeling Rotary Club in the Rotunda of the Scottish Rite Cathedral .

Roxby Development intends to turn the former Masonic Temple into an event center. Rehabilitation work on the library along with with some painting and plaster repair in the Rotunda were just completed.

Other recent purchases include the Mount Carmel Monastery, McClure Hotel, 12th Street Garage and the Cliff House

Wheeling really has a special inventory of historic buildings. They are unique and it's not everywhere that that has the kind of building that we have from the time period and also the extraordinary architecture that's here is remarkable.

Bekah Karelis, Director of Historic Preservation, Roxby Development Group

Roxby Development Group said they are making progress on all projects.

The recently purchased McClure Hotel has already undergone some lighting and electrical upgrades.

Meanwhile, infrastructure work on the Mount Carmel Monastery is set to begin in early 2022.