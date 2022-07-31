WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Centre Market is thriving—and there’s no better proof of that than the agency that just moved in on the corner of Chapline and 22nd.

Ruiz Insurance held its grand opening this week to protect the businesses and the homes of the central Wheeling area.

It’s the third Erie agency in the Friendly City and is also open to Ohio and Pennsylvania residents.

Ruiz says you can find him there to help clear up any confusion in the complex world of insurance policies.

Definitely give us a try, I know that we can make it worthwhile and we can help you whether it’s by answering any single question that you may have or just being able to protect you a little better than what your previous coverage was. Anthony Ruiz, Principal and Agency Owner, Ruiz Insurance

He’s independent for now, but says don’t be surprised if you see more agents in the future at the historic building.