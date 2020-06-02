Rumored protest closes businesses, facilities in downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Rumors continue to swarm Facebook and Twitter regarding a protest that was set to take place in Downtown Wheeling at noon Tuesday.

However, the clocks turned 12:01 p.m. and there were zero demonstrators along the streets in Wheeling. There have also been zero road closures or incidents.

Out an abundance of precaution, multiple businesses and facilities closed their doors to the public prior to the rumored protest.

This includes the Ohio County Magistrate Court and Wheeling Clinic, among several other businesses. The City-County Building temporarily closed down as well, but will reopen for early voting at 2 p.m.

Although the protest did not take place, Wheeling Police is aware of the rumors and will continue to monitor the situation.

WPD is aware of a rumored protest/assembly in the city today. Public Safety personnel are actively monitoring the city to keep residents and visitors safe. At this time, there are no protests, road closures or issues. — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) June 2, 2020

