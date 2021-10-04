Runners geared up to help four-legged friends this weekend

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This weekend area runners and walkers have the opportunity to lace up their shoes to help our four-legged friends.

Auggie’s 5K Run & Walk will take place this Saturday on the walking trail near Warwood Middle School

The event, which is now in it’s 22nd year, benefits the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

Shelter officials said the money raised will go the treatment of injured animals whose owners are not known.

What we tend to fill in the gaps for with the money is animals that are injured or sick we need to care for. That kind of falls in so we don’t have to take that out of our normal operating budget. Doug McCrosky, Ohio County Dog Warden & Humane Officer

Long-sleeved tech-shirts will be given to the first two-hundred registered participants.

Runners, walkers and spectators are encouraged to bring their pets, but they are asked to keep them on a leash.

Again, the Auggie’s 5K Ryn & Walk will be this Saturday, October 9th at 9:00 a.m. on the walking trail near Warwood Middle School.

Click here to sign up.