OHIO, MARSHALL, WETZEL, & TYLER COUNTY (WTRF) – If you’re looking for a way to spread Christmas cheer before the holiday, the Salvation Army has a special need for volunteers to ring bells for the 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

This Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, the Salvation Army of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties is making one final call for bell ringers.

With all of the shopping during the weekend leading up to Christmas, this is historically one of the biggest weeks of the season for giving at the kettles.

Anyone interested can go to registertoring.com or call 304-215-8251 to schedule a time.