WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It will be a Christmas to remember for many kids right here in the Ohio Valley. It’s all due to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

WTRF and Community Bank teamed up this year with the Salvation Army to fulfill some Christmas wishes for kids in the Ohio Valley.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program helps provide gifts for thousands of kids each year across the country by partnering with various donors.

This year in the Ohio Valley three branch managers from Community Bank and several employees from WTRF hit the Walmart in the Highlands to shop for everything the kids participating had on their Christmas list.

The Woodsdale Branch Manager of Community Bank shared how much it means to help some kids in the Ohio Valley have a special Christmas.

”We are honored to partner with the Salvation Army and with WTRF to help the underprivileged kids of the Valley enjoy a very Merry Christmas. There’s nothing like seeing the joy on any child’s face whenever they are opening up their Christmas gifts. I only wish I could be there to see that.” Karen Zonker – Woodsdale Branch Manager, Community Bank

Supporting their community is something that employees at WTRF and Community Bank say is something they always enjoy.

Distribution Day will be Wednesday at the Salvation Army where the children’s parents will come to pick up their gifts and get them ready for Christmas morning.