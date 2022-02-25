A sanitation truck driver was injured after a crash on Friday morning in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said the truck driver went off the road and rolled to its side. The driver is claiming he was run off the road by another vehicle according to Helms.

The crash happened on Route 88 near Farimont Pike Rd.

Helms claims the driver has minor injuries.

A1 Towing is recovering the vehicle and will take about 2-3 hours to recover.

Marshall County EMS and the Sheriff’s Department responded along with Mount Olive and Sherrard VFD.