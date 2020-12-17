WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – Santa Claus is coming to town again, only this time he will be greeting residents of Wheeling’s Woodsdale neighborhood.

Jolly Old St. Nick reached out to Councilman Jerry Sklavounakis and said that he had such a great time in Elm Grove last week that he wants to return to the Friendly City before the big night on Christmas Eve.

“Santa will begin his drive at 6 p.m., Saturday from Woodsdale Elementary and will travel through numerous area neighborhoods. While his schedule doesn’t permit him to stop and chat along the way, Santa will be on Facebook Live throughout the evening so residents can follow his whereabouts,” Sklavounakis said.

Santa’s route is as follows:

-Begin at Woodsdale Elementary

-Down Maple to Heiskell

-Back up Poplar

-Down Walnut to Edgewood

-Hit Edgewood between Echo back to W.Va. 88

-Take W.Va. 88 to National Road

-Weave thru America, Byrd, Laurel and Linden

-Back onto National Road

-Right onto Edgington Lane

-Wrap around Lynwood and Birch

-S. Park St. to Damian

-N. Park St. to Carmel

-Elm to Edgewood

-Wrap around Miller and Elm Street and then back down Edgewood