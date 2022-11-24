OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Santa’s Wonderland experience at Cabela’s at the Highlands is now underway.

Families are able to enjoy free crafts, games and other fun activities before their photo op with Santa himself.

Santa Wonderland’s runs through December 24 before Mr. Claus returns to the North Pole for the big night.

Employees say this is a special time for people to come together for holiday traditions.

“We have Frosty the Snowman, we have the letters to Santa, we have deer, we have elf, we have all kinds of cool interacting things for the kids. It definitely brings back a nostalgia at the big department stores from back in the day and stuff so it’s a great set up to bring your child to and get his wish list to Santa, his or hers wish list for Santa.” TYLER HARTO – CABELA’S OPERATIONS GSM

Photos with Santa will start today with FREE advance reservations, which can be made at www.cabelas.com/santa.