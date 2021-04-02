Save up to eight lives by doing almost nothing

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Most people take their organs for granted, but what if you needed a transplant?

April is National Donate Life Month to help bring awareness to organ donations.

Jody Miller’s daughter passed away 13 years ago and was able to save four lives with her organs. Miller said saving lives was what her daughter always wanted to do.

I think her being in the nursing field too, she wanted to save lives. Even in her death she is still doing that. Jody Miller , CORE Advocate

Every 10 minutes someone is added to the national transplant waiting list, yet 60% of the country are not organ donors.

I get people asking me that a lot, why would I want to be a donor? I really want to pose the question why would you not? Jody Miller, CORE Advocate

Double lung transplant recipient Gary Cunningham speaks first-hand about the importance of organ donors.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives and enhance and improve up to 75 others. Gary Cunningham, Organ Recipient

His life was saved, but not everyone has the same luck.

17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

I hope people do consider to be organ donors for the chance to save others’ lives and give the gift of life to people. Gary Cunningham, Organ Recipient

If you would like to register to become an organ donor, head over to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education’s website at Core.org