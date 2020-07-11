Second COVID-related death confirmed in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced that a second Ohio County resident has died from the coronavirus Sunday morning.
Health officials say the individual was hospitalized at the time of their passing. No other information was released about the victim.
135 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ohio County. According to the website for the Department of Health and Human Resources, Ohio County is only monitoring 43 cases.
