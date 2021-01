The trail closure is necessary for the I-70 Bridges Project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling announced on Twitter that a portion of the Heritage Trail will be closed beginning on Monday, February 1.

The trail will be closed from Rock Point Road to the Tunnel Green area and will remain closed for approximately nine months.

The trail closure is necessary for the I-70 Bridges Project and work on the eastbound Fulton Bridge span.

