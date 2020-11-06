See Oglebay Park light up for the 35th year

The “Festival of Lights” that millions of us wait all-year-long to see are back on. It’s the holiday tradition in the Ohio Valley that dates back to 35 years ago.



Christmas spirit is filling up the hills of Wheeling as it has for decades.

“We’ve been doing it since 1985. We’re into the second and third generations of families going through the lights. So it’s always an exciting time.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Oglebay Operations

Thousands and thousands of lights over 6-miles light up Oglebay Park… full of over 95 displays.

It’s the 35th year of this. But this year there’s musical twist to a dozen of the displays.

They’re calling it the sounds of the season… meaning not all of them will just be there to look at, but you’ll hear music that you could miss if you don’t roll down your windows when you drive by. 12 of these are like that, but you’ll also see your old time favorites.

“So, there’s quite a few that have been here for several years that are just traditional.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Oglebay Operations

Haley’s talking about the dinosaur, the jack in the box, the big candle, and other displays like that.

A lot of displays to see and you won’t even have to get out of your car where, Oglebay officials say, you can be as socially distanced as you want.

“So, to have the opportunity to come with your family, in your own car, in safe environment, and get a chance to participate in something that was the same as prior years, and will be the same in future years, there’s a consistency, kind of a normalcy with that. That I find, quite frankly, very comforting.” Todd Clossin, President & Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco

More than a million visitors go to Festival of Lights a year, which, Oglebay officials say, is big for this city.

“It’s just a huge economy driver for the entire Ohio Valley.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Oglebay Operations

You have until January 10th to drive through the Festival of Lights. It’s open every night. A $25 donation is suggested.