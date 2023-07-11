WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – They tried to beat the heat Tuesday, but it was with a mission in mind.

In just one month, this Edelman Garden will be transformed into an oasis.

On August 11, Seeing Hands is hosting their first ever Gala In The Garden to help raise money for the association so they can continue their work.

The association helps employ blind and visually impaired people and find programs to help them live fulfilling, independent lives.

“The Garden Gala is a celebration of everybody that made the garden possible. We’re going to have a VIP party at 5:30 p.m., and then we’re having the gala open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s going to be a fabulous, elegant event. Chef Adam from Chef and Company is providing the food. We’re doing pairings with produce from the garden and food that he is purchasing. Also, Eli Lambie and the Mojo Kings are going to be performing.” Karen Haught | Executive Director, The Seeing Hands Association

Guests can also enjoy pairings from bourbon, wine and craft beers from West Virginia.

Tickets are $65 a person or $125 a couple.

To purchase tickets, you can text GALA to 33100, visit go.rallyup.com/69598a, email contact@seeinghandsassociation.com or call (304) 232-4810.

Graphic Provided By: The Seeing Hands Association (Karen Haught)

Nearly 20 volunteers from St. Xavier High School were at the garden this afternoon to help prepare it for the gala.