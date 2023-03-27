OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) American Heart Association Woman of Impact Nominee, Sherrie Dunlevy, is hosting her Final Event for the Campaign this weekend.

Self-Care Saturday – Love Yourself to Health is a mini women’s conference that includes presentations on various aspects of self-care to help women be the best and healthiest they can be.

Some of the things it will include are blood pressure screenings by the WVNCC Nursing Students, toothbrushes provided by WLU Dental Hygiene Students, informational tables, as well as raffles, and a photo booth.

“The whole idea behind that is to let them learn how taking care of yourself, how to reduce stress, anxiety, how to prevent burnout, what we’re doing that’s burning us out, how to get better sleep. These are all things that we need to address so we can take better care of ourselves.” Sherrie Dunlevy – American Heart Association Woman of Impact Nominee

Self-Care Saturday – Love Yourself to Health will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 am to 12 pm at the Highlands Event Center.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased at the door, cash only.

Doors will open at 8:30 am.