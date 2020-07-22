Washington, DC (WTRF)- Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Wheeling Hospital’s announcement of a voluntary workforce reduction due to declining revenues. Wheeling Hospital has asked for a number of staff to voluntarily retire with a severance package to reduce overhead costs for the hospital.
“In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need every healthcare provider, hospital, and health center we have to care for the West Virginians affected by COVID-19 and it is very unfortunate that Wheeling Hospital is having to reduce their workforce. I have introduced multiple pieces of legislation to help our hospitals and healthcare providers stay afloat, including the Save Our Rural Health Providers Act which would ensure the Provider Relief Fund has a dedicated set-aside amount directed towards rural areas of America and a bill to reduce interest rates and modify repayment obligations for healthcare providers who’ve sought financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic through Medicare’s Accelerated and Advance Payments Program. I also successfully fought to ensure health providers are reimbursed equally for telephone-based health services compared to audio-visual and in-person services. These efforts directly benefit hospitals like Wheeling Hospital and help them keep their doors open. I will continue working with the leadership at Wheeling Hospital and the Wheeling community, and will fight for an increase in healthcare provider funding in the next COVID-19 funding package because it is imperative that we help our healthcare providers during this pandemic so they can continue to care for their fellow West Virginians”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
- $250 million project coming to Monroe County
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Only 7 new COVID-19 cases in DHHR morning update
- Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
- Sen. Manchin provides statement on voluntary workforce reduction at Wheeling Hospital
- US signs contract with Pfizer for the first 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in development