Sen. Manchin provides statement on voluntary workforce reduction at Wheeling Hospital

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- A preliminary hearing was held today for the murder of Donaven White at Mac's Club last month. Darrell Lesane Jr. turned himself in shortly after, he was charged with first degree murder and could face life in prison if convicted.​ According to police, a fight broke out before and there were two eyewitnesses to the shooting. An anonymous tip was given on Lesane's Facebook account. There, a photo comparison was done between that and surveillance footage, identified by a tattoo on his chest seen in both photos.​

Detective William Castilow with the Wheeling Police Department said "the bouncer and our victim Donaven White are seen on camera walking towards the exit, at this time Mr. Lesane is seen walking in the front door you can see on camera Mr. White is falling or even on the ground and is shot twice across behind the bar then Mr. Lesane then runs out of the Mac's Club."