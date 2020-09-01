Senator Capito visits Oglebay Park, discusses Paycheck Protection Program loan

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) stopped by Oglebay Park to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan Oglebay recently received.

Senator Capito says the loan Oglebay received helped keep hundreds of employees working at the park.

Oglebay Park doesn’t just attract people from West Virginia, it attracts visitors from surrounding states like Ohio and Pennsylvania as well.

Senator Capito says it was crucial to keep a regional staple like Oglebay open during the summer months, for the visitors and the workers.

I think this is part and parcel of our whole region being able to cope with what’s been very restrictive and very difficult times and to keep people working here was critical during the summer months. Senator Shelley Moore Capito | R-W.Va.

Capito emphasized as the pandemic continues, so does struggling small businesses. So the goal is to continue working on the next CARES Act package to help struggling businesses stay open.