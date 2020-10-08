Senator Ryan Weld says Hyperloop Certification Center will be “significant for the state”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Imagine getting to Pittsburgh to Chicago in 40 minutes– or new york city to D.C. In 30?

Well that may soon be a reality and West Virginia will play a key role in that.

Governor Jim Justice and Senator Joe Manchin announced announced Virgin Hyperloop will build a Hyperloop Certification Center right here in the mountain state.

It would be a test sight for the 600 mile per hour hyperloop that would stretch across Tucker and Grant County.

State Senator Ryan Weld says this is quote “significant for West Virginia.”

Senator Weld says West Virginia beat out multiple states to be the sight of a Hyperloop testing facility, which is no surprise.

It really shows West Virginia has a bright future. We’re lucky to have the energy resources to have but that’s not just it, West Virginia is not a ‘one trick pony’ we have the opportunity to excel in a number of areas and I think this is just one example. So it’s really a big deal, not for what it is but what it stands for. Senator Ryan Weld | (R) West Virginia

Senator Weld had the opportunity to sit at the discussion table to convince officials that West Virginia was the right place.

He says he had a small role but was honored to represent not just the state but District 1 as well.