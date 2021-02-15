Senator Weld Discusses Opportunities Within The Northern Panhandle

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- West Virginia is receiving a lot of national attention since the New York Times recently released an article discussing what the Mountain State currently needs.

Senator Ryan Weld believes the state has an opportunity to grow its economy and population.

But he thinks the Northern Panhandle of the state often gets overlooked.

Weld says this part of the state would be a, “better investment,” for private investors and grant money. He says money is often given to the southern counties in the state, but it’s time to consider pumping dollars into the Northern Panhandle.

“If you invest in a community like Wellsburg, Follensbee, Chester, those areas are going to provide a bigger catalyst for your money for your funding because of our proximity to these locations, because of our proximity to large populations centers, like Pittsburgh or even like Cleveland,” said Weld.

Weld says the Northern Panhandle is quote “perfectly situated,” to be able to attract people from larger populations because of the area’s lower cost of living and proximity.