Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia

This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis.

Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues.

The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities.

Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain active.

7News reached out to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources when we heard from sources that Serenity Hills was under investigation.

DHHR responded back that they were able to confirm there is a ‘recertification survey in progress. Per 64CSR11-4.9.6.,once the survey is complete and all due process rights are exhausted, it will be posted on the OHFLAC website. This process can take several months.’

Serenity Hills is known as a recovery center custom-tailored for women.

This is a breaking news story, stick with 7News for updates.