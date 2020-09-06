Serenity Hills Life Center Has Retreat for Women Fighting Addiction

It’s a time when women fighting addiction could enjoy the life that was once taken away from them.

Serenity Hills Life Center is in its third and last day of the retreat. This retreat is known as Serenity Days.

It started with a day of self discovery and nature. The second day involved yoga, therapy, and a spa day… that eventually led up to an inspirational speaker. The women learned more about their inner selves today, which is just one of the many things this retreat taught them.

“It’s learning how to have fun sober because when you get out there you have to learn things that you’ve never learned before… So that they can have the life that was taken from them from using drugs.” Sharon Travis, CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center

“It’s just showing us all a different outlook on life. We don’t have to be messed up everyday. We can be good people, and do good things in the world.” Jordan Kivett, Resident

“It’s important because you can only keep what you have by giving it away.” Rachel McQuain

They also did a time capsule that won’t be opened until next year’s Serenity Days.

There will be another retreat like this one in the Winter, Spring, and upcoming Summer.

Serenity Hills Life Center is a home to 18 residents.