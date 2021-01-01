Setting New Year’s resolutions? Here’s how to stay on track

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the new year just a short time away, many people are hoping for a “new me” in 2021.

The New Years Resolution is a classic tradition, even with the high failure rate.

If you don’t live up to your resolution, there is still a lot of progress that can be made in 12 months no matter what your goal is.

On a short lived Twitter poll with a small sample size, not many people said they want a “New Me for the New Year” but, that’s not the case for everyone.

Most people want to do one thing after a long holiday season and an even longer quarantine and that’s continue on the fitness track.

If you find your resolutions don’t usually stick for the full year, there’s a way to fix that.

You want to make your goal realistic and achievable. A lot of times people can underestimate how difficult their goal can be. Dr. Dee Nazzaro, Psychologist

If you do find yourself missing a day on your diet or maybe skipping the gym once or twice–it’s nothing to stress about.

You want to accept lapses as part of the process. Because we’re all going to have lapses because we’re human but that goes back to the thinking, you don’t want to frame it in a negative way. Dr. Dee Nazzaro, Psychologist

If you came up short last year, don’t give up on your goal– revise it.