Severe storms lead to closed roads, while another road gets needed repairs: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – For the second week in a row, parts of the Ohio Valley were hit hard by severe storms and flooding. Heavy rain on Wednesday dumped nearly four inches of water on some parts of the area.

Ohio County was heavily hit in the Elm Grove, Triadelphia and Peters Run Areas. Roads had to be closed as cars couldn’t pass through the water or debris and thousands were left without power.

Speaking of roads, a new TRIP reported ranked West Virginia’s interstate system as one of the worst in the country, but it probably won’t be for long.

The country’s interstate system turns 65-years-old this year and the state’s Division of Highways says the Mountain State’s interstates are just about as old. However, the Roads to Prosperity project is addressing many of the problems pointed out in the report, especially with bridges.

With all the bad news about our roadways comes some good. A few weeks ago we introduced you to Leonard Parsons, who lives on Rines Ridge Road.

He was left with a $3,000 helicopter bill after an ambulance couldn’t reach his home in an emergency due to poor road conditions. The oil and gas company responsible for maintaining the road, Tug Hill, saw 7News’s story and decided to do something about it and pay the bill. They also have plans to fix the road after the DOH does the ditching and assessing, which officials tell us just finished this week.

In Ohio, after months of lobbying, the state’s townships are finally getting their share of American Rescue Plan Relief.

Governor DeWine signed House Bill 168, which includes $422 million for “non-entitlement units of local governments”. That includes townships. In total, these forms of local government in Ohio will share $844 million The second installment of relief funds will come in about a year.

After years of helping the community, and withstanding a pandemic, Kathy’s House Foundation now has a permanent place to call home.

They’re ready to create a hospitality house in Glen Dale, within walking distance of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. It’s all in memory of Kathy-Criswell Martin. Kathy’s House will be open to all families in need. They expect to celebrate a grand-opening later this year.



