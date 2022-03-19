OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone.

He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civilian or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.

Howard says that his department does not make calls about warrants or civil orders of any kind. He advises people not to reply, and, definitely, do not send any form of money or gift cards.

Howard says this is a scam.