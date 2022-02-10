‘Show of Hands’ back in person, applications open

WHEELIBNG, W.Va (WTRF)- Another round of Show of Hands is almost here and it is back in person!

The application process just opened up and Wheeling Heritage is looking for any business owners looking for some financial help.

Alex Panas is the communication manager and says everyone is so excited to be back in person, the first time since the pandemic started.

Panas explains it’s just a better event when everyone comes together.

Panas says they will continue to monitor the COVID situation leading up to the event and as of right now, she says masks are encouraged.

Applications are open until February 18th and you’ll be able to cast your vote on March 30th at the Artisan Center