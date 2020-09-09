Show of Hands goes virtual

The next Show of Hands event will look a little different than past years.

Switching from a huge event with hundreds of people, to a virtual event featuring four videos of the contesting businesses.

Voting will obviously be different aas well, once the businesses are picked and the videos are ready to be watched, you would make you vote online after making your $5 donation.

Wheeling Heritage Director, Alex Weld says small businesses are struggling right now but are relying on grants.

Weld continues and says, owner-operated businesses received smaller amounts of funding so it’s more important than ever to have a Show of Hands.

Since this next Show of Hands is so easily accessible, it has the potential to be one of the biggest ones yet.

A benefit from a virtual event, it’s usually on a Wednesday night, now people can tune in whenever they like, they can do it on their own time and they also don’t have to be right here in Wheeling. This could potentially be our largest ‘turnout’ with voters being able to access this content from anywhere across the world. Alex Weld | Director, Wheeling Heritage

Applications to be one of the four businesses are open until September 14 on Wheeling Heritage’s website.

Online voting will be open October 26 – November 1 on Wheeling Heritage’s website, giving everyone the chance to watch the videos and make their vote.