Signs you or someone you know is facing sexual violence

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- In light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, local advocates are speaking up.

“Sexual violence is, by far, the most unreported crime there out.” Ashley Carpenter, advocate

Advocates like Ashley Carpenter aren’t letting cases like this go unnoticed.

“It’s really sad to know that this is happening at such a rapid level in our inner community.” Ashley Carpenter, advocate

And not just here, but the CDC also stand by this.

It finds one in three women in the US face sexual violence involving in physical contact at some point in her life, whereas for men, it’s one in 4.

Sadly, this isn’t unheard of even to Carpenter. At the Sexual Assault Help Center, Carpenter sees sometimes as many as it 700 victims a year that go through it.

“It’s very disheartening to hear the stories.” Ashley Carpenter, advocate

And if you or someone you know is facing sexual violence, advocates say there are signs to tell you.

A big one, Carpenter says, involves grooming, which can be anywhere from manipulative comments or trying to isolate someone.

Signs like exhibiting trusting relationships at first but then pushing those boundaries are other indicators.

If you’ve experienced any of these, Carpenter says stand up for yourself.

“If you feel uncomfortable, be assertive. Say ‘no’. Keep yourself as safe as you possibly can. Feel free to defend yourself when you need to.” Ashley Carpenter, advocate

If you’ve face this yourself, Carpenter says the next step would be to report it to law-enforcement and go to the hospital and get checked out. Carpenter also says it’s okay if you aren’t sure you have.

There’s services, like the Sexual Assault Help Center there to help, so you’re urged to call.