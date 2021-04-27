Simulated golf and shooting fundraiser to help family of former Wheeling Police officer

Friends of Kevin Cowan say it's an event to remember a friend whose laugh was contagious

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling Police officer recently passed away and now one local business wants to make sure the family left behind is in good hands.

Fore Seasons, an indoor golf, no-smoke simulated shooting range and bar, wants to honor former Wheeling Police Officer Kevin Cowan by hosting a fundraiser where all the proceeds will go to his now widowed wife and daughter.

Throughout the entire month of May there will be three different contests and three different prizes.

There’s a quick draw, there’s a tactical courses you go through where they give you a numeric score and then we’re also going to have some things on the golf base. Chris Zambito, Co-Owner of Fore Seasons

On the golf side, there will be a contest for the ‘longest drive.’

When you pay $25 for the shooting range at Fore Seasons, all the money will be going to the Cowan family.

I did play little league with Kevin. I remember him as a great guy and obviously everyone I’ve spoken to at the police force and even the fire fighters have said how he lit up a room. We’re just trying to give back to his family.” Ric Zambito, Co-Owner of Fore Seasons

The grand prize winner will walk home with a $100 Hangover BBQ gift card, second place; 10-42 Tactical with a basket full of giveaways, and in third place: a gift card back to Fore Seasons.

Friends of Kevin’s say this is an event he would’ve loved.

Kevin was the light of the room. He actually brought a lot of people together. And he had a huge smile. And, I know he loved shooting. Brandon Stanley, Wheeling Police Officer

The cumulative scores will be tallied throughout May, and winners will be announced June 1.