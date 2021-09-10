Skate trick competition being held at Wheeling Skate Park

Calling all fellow kids, there will be a skate trick competition at the Wheeling Skate Park this Saturday.

Hyperstrike Ind is hosting the first-ever best trick competition on September 11 with prizes going to going to two different age groups, with a possible third if there is a decent turnout.

Prizes include Nike Dunk Lows, Supreme skate decks, Supreme wheels and trucks, Supreme t-shirts, and more.

Hyperstrike Ind will also be providing free hamburgers and hotdogs for the crowd and participants.

Sign-ups for the event will begin at 10 am-12 pm with trick competition beginning at 12 pm.

Helping sponsor the event with Hyperstrike Ind is Anytime Fitness, Cauldron Ridge, Convergant K-9, and Thaspotsk8shop