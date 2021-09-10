Skate trick competition being held at Wheeling Skate Park

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Calling all fellow kids, there will be a skate trick competition at the Wheeling Skate Park this Saturday.

Hyperstrike Ind is hosting the first-ever best trick competition on September 11 with prizes going to going to two different age groups, with a possible third if there is a decent turnout.

Prizes include Nike Dunk Lows, Supreme skate decks, Supreme wheels and trucks, Supreme t-shirts, and more.

Hyperstrike Ind will also be providing free hamburgers and hotdogs for the crowd and participants.

Sign-ups for the event will begin at 10 am-12 pm with trick competition beginning at 12 pm.

Helping sponsor the event with Hyperstrike Ind is Anytime Fitness, Cauldron Ridge, Convergant K-9, and Thaspotsk8shop

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter