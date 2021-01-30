Skiing season in full swing at Oglebay

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s a chilly winter’s day, which must mean skiing season is in full swing.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller takes us to the Oglebay slopes where a lot of skiers and snow boarders are taking advantage of it…



…and one by one they’re off, putting their skiing skills to the test.

It’s a go-to spot for some.

“We go here as often as we can. Everybody’s going up and down, up and down, up and down. It’s a busy time.” Mike Barto, lives in Wheeling, WV

While others do ski, just never here before.

“Really enjoy it. Nice little slope. Friendly-place.” John Thomas, lives in Pittsburgh, PA

But people like Craig Kingsland are just giving it a go for the first time in years.

“We’re learning as we go.” craig Kingsland, lives in West Alexander, PA

Meanwhile, it’s Eric and Brittany McCracken’s first time ever.

“So far a little rough.” eric McCracken, lives in Hartville, OH

“It’s a lot scarier than I thought it was gonna be.” brittany McCracken, lives in Hartville, OH

The McCracken couple are newbies at it, but it’s not as easy to pick it up as they thought it would be, and quickly decided this’ll be a one-time kind of thing for them.

“Probably once and done.” eric McCracken, lives in Hartville, OH

Not all of them may be pros at it, and some even admit they’re pretty shabby.

“No. I get down the hill. It’s enough to be fun. It’s a good time.” Mike Barto, lives in Wheeling, WV

“Ehhh not really, average… very average.” craig Kingsland, lives in West Alexander, PA

“Decent.” seth Kingsland, lives in West Alexander, PA

No matter their skill level, they still have plans to be back at it on the slopes again.

“It’s great. We enjoy it, and we’ll be back.” John Thomas, lives in Pittsburgh, PA

If you’d like to also give your skiing or snow boarding skills a go, you can at Oglebay’s slopes. They’re open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.But times vary.