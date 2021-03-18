Sligar’s colleagues say the longtime fire chief was “a firefighter’s firefighter”

WHEELING, W.Va.(WTRF)

Chief Cliff Sligar would be at every fire, along with the firefighters.

“He would be there directing the firefighting, no matter what time of day or night, he would show up,” said current Chief Larry Helms.

“Having another person who essentially had your back, that was comforting to me,” said retired Chief Steve Johnston. “He didn’t have to do that, but he did. He did.”

They say he was progressive in the industry, courageous in trying new things.

“He was a visionary for the department,” said Helms. “He had some grand ideas that he brought into the fire service. His work affected other departments, even nationally.”

His two successors kept in touch, and he was generous with advice.

“The funny thing about Cliff was, he would say ‘Well this is what I’d like to do, but you probably shouldn’t do that!’ “ chuckled Helms.

Sligar wrote a book about his life on the job.

“And what’s in there is good and bad and tragic, but it’s an account of those 40 years,” Johnston noted.

He will be remembered for his humor, wit and genuine happiness.

“He was happy with his family,” Johnston said. “He was married to the love of his life. He loved doing what he was doing. He wanted to be a firefighter all his life. So with that, the lesson all of us learned is that the road to happiness is finding what you really want to do, and doing it.”

Sligar had many interests, from flying to computers to communication radios.

He was also a Wheeling City Council member.

Additionally he, had a second career as director of Belmont County 911.