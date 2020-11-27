Small Business Saturday: Where you shop could determine the future for your favorite local spot

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’ve probably heard a lot this year about small businesses in the Ohio Valley and how some are struggling to survive.

Well, this holiday season is the time you can really help.

Where you choose to shop on Small Business Saturday, and all season long, could determine whether your favorite spots stay open, or close their doors.

That’s gonna be the day that will make the difference for the rest of the year for us. Originally we started out with two locations and with COVID we had to close one of those. Nancy Haynes, Owner, Re’Decorate Consignment

Very early on in the pandemic, back in the Spring, we made a request to the community that where you shop today during the pandemic will determine which shops will be open in another year or two. Back in the Spring, the local community in Wheeling strongly supported Good Mansion. We actually had record sales. Dominick Cerrone, Owner, Good Mansion Wines

It’s not just the local crowd they need. Some businesses will also have to make up for the lack of traveling shoppers.

Just this last week we’ve seen a huge decrease in foot traffic. We’re not getting that Pennsylvania traffic where, you know, you would get a carload of people that would come down and have lunch and shop for the day. Nancy Haynes, Owner, Re’Decorate Consignment

We really don’t know what to expect from all of our regional draw that we have historically drawn from Pittsburgh and DC and Cleveland and Columbus. Dominick Cerrone, Owner, Good Mansion Wines

In anticipate of what they hope will be a holiday rush, Good Mansion Wines is stocked with favorites for gift giving needs.

If you’re worried about shopping indoors, both these and many other local small businesses want you to know they’re doing everything they can to keep their customers safe.

All of our staff are masked and our hygiene policies are very very strict. You can feel very very safe here. Dominick Cerrone, Owner, Good Mansion Wines

If you don’t want to shop in person, but still want to support your favorite small business, be sure to see if they have a website.

Many local vendors, like Re’Decorate Consignment and Good Mansion Wines, are offering online ordering or even curbside pickup.

All you have to do is go online and search your favorite stores or call and ask.

Local businesses in your community may also be doing special sales or promotions for Small Business Saturday.

If you’d like to shop Re’Decorate Consignment this holiday season, click here. For Good Mansion Wines, click here.

