Snow shoveling is more strenuous than you might think

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The chief of cardiology at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital says some people should not shovel snow.

Dr. Christopher Allen says after only two minutes, it raises the heart rate and blood pressure beyond that of regular exercise.

“If you’re over 55, if you’re obese, if you have a history of hypertension, of you have a history of coronary artery disease or if you have other significant risk factors such has smoking, I would not shovel snow,” he said. “I would ask one of your neighbor’s children to do it.”

Dr. Allen said if you must remove snow, use the kind of took that pushes rather than shovels the snow.

They are known by various names including a snow broom and a sleigh shovel.

And he suggests doing the work in stages, not all at once.

Finally, he says, listen to your body, and stop immediately if you feel tired or out of breath.