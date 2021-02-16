Snowmen contest helps raise money for winter freeze shelter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Who says you can’t have a snow day, while still going to work?

That was what Main Street Bank was thinking on Tuesday.

Employees decided to have a snowman building contest with the remnants from the winter storm.

The cold temperatures didn’t freeze anyone’s creativity!

As an added bonus to this day of fun, employees have been collecting donations for the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter. as part of “Robbie’s Wish”, in honor of the son of one of the employees.

Main Street Bank is also donating $1,500 to the shelter.