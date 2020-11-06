Sobriety Check Point scheduled tonight in Ohio County

Wheeling, .W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check point tonight in Wheeling.

The sobriety check point will happen on National Road (US Route 40) near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department.

The scheduled time for the checkpoint is from 6 PM until 12:00 AM.

The West Virginia State Police state that if you do not wish to travel through the checkpoint on National Road because you might feel inconvenienced, you can take an alternate route.

The alternate routes are Stinger Road to Bain Street if traveling westbound and Bain Street to Stinger Road if traveling eastbound on National Road.