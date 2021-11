WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay Institute’s Museum Committee & Board of Trustees held an event at Oglebay Mansion today called Songs of the Season, where tours of the newly decorated Mansion Museum were held.



The event was free to Oglebay Institute members.



Tourists got to witness the magical transformation for the holidays which was done by volunteer decorators.



There were all kinds of holiday decorations such as Christmas trees with presents underneath, reindeer, and much more.