Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling gives homeless community a chance to get vaccinated

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling is making sure one of the most vulnerable populations is getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I knew early on that our population was vulnerable and we jumped right on it.” Lisa Badia, the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

And in no time, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, and Kroger Pharmacy stepped up, opening the doors of a COVID Vaccine Clinic to the homeless.

“For the stake of vaccinating everybody, we’re trying to partner to reach out to the more vulnerable folk.” Lisa Badia, the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

The Greater Wheeling Coalition’s Lisa Badia’s talking about the homeless community.

She even says the odds of those facing homelessness have in catching the virus, or worse, dying from it… are high.

But this group is trying to beat those odds.

“Oh, it’s so critical.” Lisa Badia, the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

“It means a lot because some of these people don’t have access to healthcare or good healthcare.” laura Mendoza, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

How the vaccination clinic works is not much different from others… all you do is get your shot in and out. But getting a population like this vaccinated can be a bit challenging at times.

“Because it is a fluid population, because it is a very transitional state, we hope, it’s very hard to reach the population because you have to have multiple clinics at multiple sites at a regular basis because enough don’t know who will be flowing in and out of that temporary housing crisis.” Lisa Badia, the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

But despite the challenges, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has still managed to vaccinate at least dozens of people in the homeless community, so far.

Their next vaccination clinic is June 18th. They’ll be giving out the second Pfizer dose and the single Johnson & Johnson dose.