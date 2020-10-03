Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling still serving community despite pandemic; donations needed

WHEELING, W.Va. — Despite having to deal with a number of restrictions due to the coronavirus, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling continues to feed those in need.



With a staff of only nine people, along with several volunteers, the soup kitchen continues to hand out meals three days a week.



That’s in addition to delivering meals to elderly residents in area high-rises and providing meals and other essentials to area children through their ” Just for Kids ” program.

However, with winter just around the corner, soup kitchen officials are are asking for any type of donations from local residents to help those in need.

The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling serves a minimum of 2,000 meals per week according to Becky Shilling-Rodocker, executive director.

They are the largest soup kitchen in West Virginia and 100 percent community funded.