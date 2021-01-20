“Tackle Hunger Tuesday” focuses on the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

This soup kitchen serves 125 meals a day to people who come there.

They deliver another 150 to people living in high-rises.

They also deliver to homeless camps—and not just food.

“Hats, scarves, gloves, coats and blankets,” said Becky Shilling Rodocker, executive director.

The meals cover all the food groups and some extras.

“Salad, protein, starch, vegetables, dessert and soup,” she noted.

They incorporated in 1992, but they actually started in 1986.

“The Council of Churches got together and started serving sandwiches and soup at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island, and calling it “The Soup Kitchen.”

Eventually it grew and moved into larger quarters several times.

Then 11 years ago, they bought the old Central Fire Station and made it their permanent home.

They have programs for kids, and they serve all ages.

They don’t ask for proof of income, and they see all kinds of people.

“We see homeless people, lower income and lower middle income. We never know what kind of curveball life can throw at us. We see people whose family member got sick and couldn’t work, and they just need to fill their pantry,” said Shilling Rodocker.

After 20 years with the soup kitchen, she is seeing a second generation of patrons.

“When I’m at the grocery store or out in public, someone will always say, ‘Hi Miss Becky!’ “ she said.

They keep working every day to ease the pain of food insecurity.