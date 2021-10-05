Special vigil touches lives of those affected by mental illness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a story of resilience you don’t hear every day.

Terra Crews advocates for those lives touched by mental illness. But it took an uphill battle that got her to where she is today.

Terra Crews stands up for it tonight. She, along with St. Michael Parish Church and NAMI Greater Wheeling prayed over those fighting mental illness in a special vigil that just wrapped up. Her only hope is to speak to those who were in her shoes.

“So tonight… that’s why I’m here. I just want people to know they’re not alone.” Terra Crews, keynote speaker for vigil

To many, Terra Crews is a fighter, an overcomer, an advocate.

But her story of resilence took an unexpected turn of events when she was only a young teen.

“Being a young teen, and going through it, it just really made you realize it can happen to anybody at any point in their life.” Terra Crews, keynote speaker for vigil

Crews is all too familiar with anxiety and depression: something she didn’t know she was struggling with until she was 13. Now, a couple decades later, she isn’t losing hope on those still struggling like she once did.

“Part of the cycle that needs to be broken is that folks are not opening up to sharing with other people. They’re not making sure that our friends who are struggling… that they’re being honest and saying I’m struggling or have struggled at some point.” Terra Crews, keynote speaker for vigil

And as an advocate, Crews says mental illness is only growing, and if you or someone you know is struggling with anger, irritaion, anxiousness or even feeling tired or disinterested in activities you normally like, Crews says those may be signs of mental illness.

But she’s living proof of breaking that cycle and believes others can do the same, and they don’t have to do it alone.

“What’s really wonderful about the Wheeling community, Ohio Valley… is the fact that we’ve got multiple non-profits, multiple organizations that are trying to tackle mental health issues in itself. So, reach out to any organization offering because we all collectively work together to make sure everyone benefits.” Terra Crews, keynote speaker for vigil

If you’re struggling with mental health issues and don’t know the next step, call 304-905-0635.