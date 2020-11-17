Speed Limit to stay at 45 mph on two-mile hill

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) The I-70 bridges project is about a third of the way complete, giving the project another two years before its complete.

Westbound and coming down the two-mile hill is a 45- mile per hour construction zone and federal regulations require that both sides of the road remain at 45- miles per hour.

Motorists traveling between the two-mile hill and the Pennsylvania state line can expect the speed limit to remain the same for the next few years.

Wheeling police say a two-mile hill has always been dangerous and the construction causes traffic to back up quickly.

“You just don’t know how fast you have to stop so you just have to go slow down two-mile hill. Changing weather patterns here now too so you’ll have wet weather compared with snow coming so we want to make sure you maintain a 45, we’re enforcing it very well. As much as we can enforce it, we’re enforcing it,” said Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

The Sheriff says many of the people speeding down I-70 are out of state residents.