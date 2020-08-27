Sports betting makes a return to Wheeling Island Hotel- Casino- Racetrack

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Delaware North is beginning a soft relaunch of sports wagering in West Virginia via its new statewide Betly website and mobile app and the reopening of the retail sportsbooks at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort near Charleston and at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

The launch of the Betly website coincided with the reopening of the Mardi Gras sportsbook today. The Betly app launch is scheduled to follow by next week, and the Wheeling Island sportsbook is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 2. At launch, all will feature a limited offering with promotions forthcoming.

The Betly website, mobile app and retail sportsbooks are powered by global gaming company International Gaming Technology (IGT), with which Delaware North signed a multistate sports betting agreement in January. The Betly website and app can be used to wager from anywhere in West Virginia.

The Betly website can be used on a computer or mobile device. Both the website and mobile app feature a user-friendly registration process. For Apple devices, the app can be downloaded from the Apple Store. For Android devices the app can be downloaded from www.betly.com (Mardi Gras version) and from www.wheeling.betly.com (Wheeling Island version).

“The platform was designed to be flexible and easy to use, with innovative features designed specifically to engage and entertain sports fans,” said Luisa Woods, vice president of marketing for Delaware North’s gaming division.

In the casinos, guests can place bets via the Betly online/mobile app, at the sportsbook teller windows or at one of the Betly kiosks. Both sportsbooks closed when the casinos closed in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to the sportsbooks at both of our West Virginia casinos and want to thank everyone with the West Virginia Lottery for their efforts to help us reopen,” said

Kim Florence, a regional vice president for Delaware North and general manager of the Wheeling Island casino.

Florence said the sportsbooks will operate under Delaware North’s Play IT Safe program of health and safety standards aimed at helping keep guests and employees safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19. The casinos implemented the program when they reopened June 5.

“Our sportsbooks add to the exciting mix of entertainment and hospitality we offer guests at Mardi Gras and Wheeling and are another great reason for people throughout the state and region to visit and book an overnight stay,” Mardi Gras General Manger Eric Althaus said.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort are owned and operated by Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of successful regional casinos and other gaming venue.