St. Clairsville woman arrested in Wheeling for DUI / Battery on an officer

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- A woman was arrested Friday evening by Wheeling Police after initially responding to a vehicle crash in the Clator area of the city.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to Mount DeChantal Road for a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they noted the at fault driver appeared to be intoxicated. Police attempted to have the woman perform a field sobriety test, however they refused and became physically combative on the officer.

As a result, Lora Renee Schroeder, 31 of Saint Clairsville was arrested and charged with battery on an officer, driving under the influence, and obstructing.  She was taken to the Northern Regional Jail. 

