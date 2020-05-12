St. Michael Parish Community Festival cancelled

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- St. Michael Parish Pastor, Fr. Carlos Melocoton, and the Festival Committee announced the cancellation of the St. Michael Parish Community Festival.

The cancellation of the 2020 festival was due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Tradition is a cornerstone of our faith, making this community tradition difficult to cancel. As a community we all understand the current situation and why it is necessary to cancel but unfortunately that doesn’t ease the disappointment,” says Fr. Carlos, adding, “I am looking forward to seeing everyone back for the 2021 St. Michael Parish Community Festival on July 8, 9, & 10. And the band HIT PLAY has already been booked!”

“Because the festival is such an important part of St. Michael Parish School’s yearly fundraising efforts, we are considering alternative ways to provide some of your festival favorites in the upcoming months. Details will be revealed soon”, says Mrs. Shandi Nodurft, SMPS Advancement Coordinator.

All proceeds from the festival support St. Michael Parish School.