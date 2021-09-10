St. Michael Parish remembering 9/11 two decades later

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local Catholic school is remembering the tragedy that took the lives of many innocent men, women, and children 20 years ago.

St. Michael Parish is behind the service: a day before the 20th anniversary of 911. It’s to remember all lives lost that day and the families they left behind.

They spent the service in prayer, along with their elementary-school-age students up to eighth grade. They prayed for healing in the community and peace over the world. Some of the students took a part in the service as well: Some sang, some read reflections, some even lit candles…

…all to take these kids back to a day before they were even born.

“We want to send a message that we are still remembering those who lost their lives, especially our first responders and the people who were in the heat of the moment and other families… that they’re not forgotten, even after 20 years.” Marcy Hartzell, Vice Principal of St. Michael Parish

St. Michael Parish continues to pray for unity over the country.

The vice principal of the school says their curriculum connects their students to what is happening in the world, both present and past. The goal behind it is to learn from the past, so the same mistakes don’t happen again in the future.