St. Michael Parish School Angel Walk to hit the ground running for 2021

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In elementary school, spending time outside is always the best part of the day.

For the 11th year, St. Michael kids will leave the worksheets behind for a morning to take part in the Angel Walk.

It’s a fundraiser for the parish school’s faith-based mission, and has already passed $50,000 in donations.

The total is thanks to donations from family, friends and anyone who wants to help Wheeling students learn.

St. Michael says the kids can’t wait to get all that energy out tomorrow.

I have heard lots of mumbles in the halls about the excitement for tomorrow, and I’m just looking forward to bringing a great event, especially with COVID, we were still able to have the Angel Walk last year, but it was a modified version that we held over in our parking lot. Bailey Frederick, Advancement Director, St. Michael Parish School

Students will take their first steps on Wheeling University’s track starting tomorrow morning at 9:30.

The fun and games won’t stop at walking; hula hoops and jump ropes will also keep the kids busy.