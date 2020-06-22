St. Michael Parish School names new principal

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- St. Michael Parish School has named Mrs. Kimberly Burge as their new principal.

Burge was the interim principal.

This year will mark Burge’s 20th year working at St. Michael Parish School.

While teaching at St. Mike’s Burge has been a Jr. High School Teacher and was instrumental in the creation of their science lab.

She was the science lab teacher for many years before becoming our Interim Principal.